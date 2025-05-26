Diplomatic Tension: Uganda and Germany at Odds

The diplomatic rift between Uganda and Germany intensified as Uganda's military announced the cessation of all military cooperation with Germany on Monday. The move follows accusations against Germany's ambassador to Uganda, claiming the diplomat was involved in "subversive activities."

Responding to the allegations, a spokesperson from Germany's foreign ministry dismissed Uganda's accusations as baseless and unjustified. While the specifics of the alleged "subversive activities" remain unclear, the accusations have sparked a significant diplomatic fallout between the two nations.

This development highlights underlying tensions and challenges in international diplomacy, as Germany maintains the innocence of its ambassador, and Uganda resolutely stands by its charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)