Tragedy at the Camp: Homeguard's Final Act

An unfortunate event unfolded as a 42-year-old homeguard was discovered dead at the Police Commissioner's camp office. According to officials, the incident appears to be a case of suicide.

The homeguard, identified as America Patel from the Phoolpur area, reportedly battled significant health issues for some time, Cantonment Police Station In-charge Rajkumar Sharma reported.

Late Sunday night, efforts to locate Patel ended in tragedy when colleagues discovered him hanging at the camp office. Family members suggested that his persistent health troubles contributed to his apparent suicide. An investigation is currently underway, with the body sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)