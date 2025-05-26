Odisha Strengthens Cyber Defense with New Command Center
Odisha is enhancing its digital crime-solving capabilities with the establishment of a cyber command center in Bhubaneswar. Additionally, 20 more cyber crime and economic offence police stations are being set up. Comprehensive training programs for officers to tackle cybercrime effectively are also being planned statewide.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Odisha is set to bolster its fight against cybercrime with the launch of a new cyber command center in Bhubaneswar, the state DGP Y B Khurania announced on Monday.
In a significant move, the state government has also approved the creation of 20 new cyber crime and economic offence police stations, adding to the existing 14 in the state.
The command center aims to efficiently control and solve cybercrimes, providing immediate police assistance to victims, as highlighted by Khurania during a cybercrime investigation training session for police officers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement