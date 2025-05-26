Left Menu

Odisha Strengthens Cyber Defense with New Command Center

Odisha is enhancing its digital crime-solving capabilities with the establishment of a cyber command center in Bhubaneswar. Additionally, 20 more cyber crime and economic offence police stations are being set up. Comprehensive training programs for officers to tackle cybercrime effectively are also being planned statewide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:19 IST
Odisha Strengthens Cyber Defense with New Command Center
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha is set to bolster its fight against cybercrime with the launch of a new cyber command center in Bhubaneswar, the state DGP Y B Khurania announced on Monday.

In a significant move, the state government has also approved the creation of 20 new cyber crime and economic offence police stations, adding to the existing 14 in the state.

The command center aims to efficiently control and solve cybercrimes, providing immediate police assistance to victims, as highlighted by Khurania during a cybercrime investigation training session for police officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025