Odisha Strengthens Cyber Defense with New Command Center

Odisha is set to bolster its fight against cybercrime with the launch of a new cyber command center in Bhubaneswar, the state DGP Y B Khurania announced on Monday.

In a significant move, the state government has also approved the creation of 20 new cyber crime and economic offence police stations, adding to the existing 14 in the state.

The command center aims to efficiently control and solve cybercrimes, providing immediate police assistance to victims, as highlighted by Khurania during a cybercrime investigation training session for police officers.

