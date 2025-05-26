Left Menu

Delhi Government Initiates Zero-Tolerance Policy on Corruption

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed district magistrates to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on corruption and streamline public services through mini secretariats. Complaint boxes are being installed for greater accountability, and officers face disciplinary action for negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:51 IST
Delhi Government Initiates Zero-Tolerance Policy on Corruption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has launched an assertive anti-corruption drive, ordering district magistrates to embrace a zero-tolerance policy. The move aims to enhance transparency by establishing mini secretariats across districts to consolidate services. Complaint boxes are also being installed in key administrative offices.

Gupta held discussions with district development committee officials to emphasize an accountable administration. Plans for mini secretariats and disciplinary measures for negligent officers were key focus areas. Gupta insisted that negligence and procrastination in administrative duties would not be tolerated.

With a strong commitment to citizen-friendly governance, Gupta reaffirmed the government's dedication to swift service delivery. Real-time progress and effective communication with the public are integral to this initiative. The Chief Minister criticized previous governance for neglecting public grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025