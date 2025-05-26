Delhi Government Initiates Zero-Tolerance Policy on Corruption

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has launched an assertive anti-corruption drive, ordering district magistrates to embrace a zero-tolerance policy. The move aims to enhance transparency by establishing mini secretariats across districts to consolidate services. Complaint boxes are also being installed in key administrative offices.

Gupta held discussions with district development committee officials to emphasize an accountable administration. Plans for mini secretariats and disciplinary measures for negligent officers were key focus areas. Gupta insisted that negligence and procrastination in administrative duties would not be tolerated.

With a strong commitment to citizen-friendly governance, Gupta reaffirmed the government's dedication to swift service delivery. Real-time progress and effective communication with the public are integral to this initiative. The Chief Minister criticized previous governance for neglecting public grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)