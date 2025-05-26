Calcutta High Court Demands Prompt Pension Disbursement
The Calcutta High Court stressed the importance of timely pension payments, highlighting that delays impose financial hardships on retirees. The court addressed a petition from a West Bengal civic employee experiencing pension delays due to administrative hiccups. Justice Kanth emphasized pensions as a right, not charity, urging swift disbursement.
The Calcutta High Court recently highlighted the imperative of timely pension and retiral benefit disbursement, warning against even a single day's delay.
Justice Gaurang Kanth's May 23rd ruling came in response to a plea by a retired Class IV employee of a West Bengal civic body, who has yet to receive her pension due to administrative discrepancies.
Emphasizing pensions as a right earned through long-term service, the court demanded that administrative errors impeding payments be promptly addressed, labeling undue delays as against equity and justice.
