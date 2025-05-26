Calcutta High Court Demands Prompt Pension Disbursement

The Calcutta High Court recently highlighted the imperative of timely pension and retiral benefit disbursement, warning against even a single day's delay.

Justice Gaurang Kanth's May 23rd ruling came in response to a plea by a retired Class IV employee of a West Bengal civic body, who has yet to receive her pension due to administrative discrepancies.

Emphasizing pensions as a right earned through long-term service, the court demanded that administrative errors impeding payments be promptly addressed, labeling undue delays as against equity and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)