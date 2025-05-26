Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Demands Prompt Pension Disbursement

The Calcutta High Court stressed the importance of timely pension payments, highlighting that delays impose financial hardships on retirees. The court addressed a petition from a West Bengal civic employee experiencing pension delays due to administrative hiccups. Justice Kanth emphasized pensions as a right, not charity, urging swift disbursement.

The Calcutta High Court recently highlighted the imperative of timely pension and retiral benefit disbursement, warning against even a single day's delay.

Justice Gaurang Kanth's May 23rd ruling came in response to a plea by a retired Class IV employee of a West Bengal civic body, who has yet to receive her pension due to administrative discrepancies.

Emphasizing pensions as a right earned through long-term service, the court demanded that administrative errors impeding payments be promptly addressed, labeling undue delays as against equity and justice.

