Punjab's Property Registration Revolution: A Transparent Digital Leap

In a significant move towards transparency and efficiency, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alongside AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, has introduced an 'easy registration' system for property transactions. The digital platform eliminates the need for middlemen and cash dealings, promising a streamlined process accessible via mobile phone.

The system features real-time WhatsApp notifications and allows citizens to handle their property registrations online, bypassing lengthy queues and multiple office visits. By facilitating transactions from any sub-registrar office within a district and offering doorstep services through helpline 1076, it particularly benefits rural households, senior citizens, and busy professionals.

With a focus on transparency, the platform includes online fee payments, a unique WhatsApp corruption reporting mechanism, and self-drafting of deeds, reducing reliance on agents. Scheduled to be fully operational state-wide by August 1, this initiative is a crucial step towards eradicating deep-rooted corruption in the state's tehsils.

