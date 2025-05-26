Left Menu

Punjab's Property Registration Revolution: A Transparent Digital Leap

Punjab's 'easy registration' system, launched by CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, simplifies property registration by eliminating middlemen and cash transactions. With features like real-time WhatsApp notifications and online payments, the system promises transparency and efficiency, preventing corruption and empowering citizens to manage registrations themselves.

26-05-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move towards transparency and efficiency, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alongside AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, has introduced an 'easy registration' system for property transactions. The digital platform eliminates the need for middlemen and cash dealings, promising a streamlined process accessible via mobile phone.

The system features real-time WhatsApp notifications and allows citizens to handle their property registrations online, bypassing lengthy queues and multiple office visits. By facilitating transactions from any sub-registrar office within a district and offering doorstep services through helpline 1076, it particularly benefits rural households, senior citizens, and busy professionals.

With a focus on transparency, the platform includes online fee payments, a unique WhatsApp corruption reporting mechanism, and self-drafting of deeds, reducing reliance on agents. Scheduled to be fully operational state-wide by August 1, this initiative is a crucial step towards eradicating deep-rooted corruption in the state's tehsils.

