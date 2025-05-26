Supreme Court Blocks Misuse of Marriage Promise in Rape Allegations

The Supreme Court of India has set a precedent by quashing a rape charge filed on the basis of a failed promise of marriage, highlighting the misuse of legal provisions in such instances. This decision came while reviewing a case from Maharashtra, where a man was accused of rape after allegedly making false promises to marry.

Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma emphasized that deteriorating relationships should not serve as grounds for invoking criminal proceedings, as this not only burdens the judiciary but also tarnishes the accused's reputation. The court's decision came after revisiting an appeal against a Bombay High Court order which supported the charges.

The case dated back to accusations from June 2022 to July 2023, with the complainant claiming coercion under false assurances of marriage. However, evidence revealed mutual consent, and the complainant's own contradictory actions further weakened her case. The apex court's ruling thus rescinded the high court's judgment, acknowledging the innocence of the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)