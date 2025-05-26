High Drama Over Denied Information in Justice Corruption Case

The Delhi High Court has put the Supreme Court's Chief Public Information Officer (CPIO) on notice over a petition challenging the refusal to disclose information about allegations of corruption against a former Madras High Court acting chief justice.

Issued by Justice Sachin Datta, the notice comes in response to a plea from RTI applicant Saurav Das, and the case is scheduled for a follow-up hearing on September 8. Represented by Advocate Prashant Bhushan, the petitioner argues that the Central Information Commission wrongly denied access to the requested details in October 2024.

The petition reveals that the CPIO claimed that the requested information is not maintained as sought, a stance the petitioner disputes as erroneous. The case has spotlighted the importance of transparency in the judiciary, urging the court to ensure information is disclosed to uphold accountability.

