Modi Targets TMC as Bengal Polls Loom: Infiltration, Corruption, and Change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sharpened his political offensive against West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), making illegal infiltration a central issue as elections approach. Speaking at a rally, Modi accused TMC of facilitating demographic changes and fostering syndicates that jeopardize state security and governance.

In an attempt to reassure refugee communities like the Matuas, who fled religious persecution, Modi emphasized their right to stay in India. He asserted that a BJP government would sever ties with infiltrators and expedite development in refugee areas, promising real change ('Asol Paribartan') for Bengal.

Modi also unveiled infrastructure projects worth Rs 3,250 crore, criticized TMC for corruption and mismanagement, and pledged pro-poor governance. As political tensions rise, the BJP positions itself as a defender of both national security and refugee rights, while tension lingers over the ongoing revision of electoral rolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)