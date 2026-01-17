Left Menu

Modi Targets TMC as Bengal Polls Loom: Infiltration, Corruption, and Change

As West Bengal heads towards high-stakes elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has intensified his critique of the ruling TMC government. Focusing on illegal infiltration, he alleges demographic changes and corruption under TMC’s governance, promising a BJP-led transformation and assistance to refugee communities. Infrastructure projects and security issues fuel the political discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malda | Updated: 17-01-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 20:52 IST
Modi Targets TMC as Bengal Polls Loom: Infiltration, Corruption, and Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sharpened his political offensive against West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), making illegal infiltration a central issue as elections approach. Speaking at a rally, Modi accused TMC of facilitating demographic changes and fostering syndicates that jeopardize state security and governance.

In an attempt to reassure refugee communities like the Matuas, who fled religious persecution, Modi emphasized their right to stay in India. He asserted that a BJP government would sever ties with infiltrators and expedite development in refugee areas, promising real change ('Asol Paribartan') for Bengal.

Modi also unveiled infrastructure projects worth Rs 3,250 crore, criticized TMC for corruption and mismanagement, and pledged pro-poor governance. As political tensions rise, the BJP positions itself as a defender of both national security and refugee rights, while tension lingers over the ongoing revision of electoral rolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026