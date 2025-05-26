European Long-Range Missile Support for Ukraine: A Dangerous Gamble?
The Kremlin views European countries lifting missile restrictions for Ukraine as a dangerous move. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov believes it contradicts political settlement goals. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz noted Ukraine's new capability to target Russian military infrastructure. The decision could escalate tensions amidst the ongoing crisis.
The Kremlin has expressed concern over European countries considering the removal of restrictions on long-range missiles for Ukraine, labeling it a potentially dangerous move. Kremlin correspondent Alexander Yunashev relayed this on Monday.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov mentioned that approving these capabilities would undermine efforts towards a political resolution to the ongoing crisis.
Additionally, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated earlier on Monday that Ukraine now possesses the long-range firepower necessary to target Russia's military infrastructure, intensifying discussions on the geopolitical impact of such decisions.
