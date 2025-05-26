The Kremlin has expressed concern over European countries considering the removal of restrictions on long-range missiles for Ukraine, labeling it a potentially dangerous move. Kremlin correspondent Alexander Yunashev relayed this on Monday.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov mentioned that approving these capabilities would undermine efforts towards a political resolution to the ongoing crisis.

Additionally, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated earlier on Monday that Ukraine now possesses the long-range firepower necessary to target Russia's military infrastructure, intensifying discussions on the geopolitical impact of such decisions.