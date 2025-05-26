Left Menu

Unveiling the Tribal Scholarship Scam in Jammu & Kashmir

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has booked a former tribal affairs director and multiple institutes over a post-matric scholarship scam that misappropriated government funds in Jammu and Kashmir. The scheme, intended for ST candidates, saw crores funneled to unverified institutes between 2014 and 2018.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-05-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 20:41 IST
Unveiling the Tribal Scholarship Scam in Jammu & Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has initiated legal proceedings against a former director of tribal affairs and several educational institutes, implicating them in a significant post-matric scholarship scam in Jammu and Kashmir. The misconduct involved the wrongful allocation of public funds, originally intended for tribal students, which were misused for personal gain.

According to an ACB spokesperson, the case revolves around the tribal affairs department's former Director, M S Choudhary, and associated entities, who are accused of violating government guidelines by funneling money to unrecognized institutes for non-existent courses. These actions have led to vast financial losses for the state.

As the investigation progresses, authorities discovered fraudulent practices such as faked admissions, unauthorized disbursement of funds, and the creation of non-consensual bank accounts for student beneficiaries, expanding the scope of the scam which reportedly resulted in government fund diversions amounting to crores of rupees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025