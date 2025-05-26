Unveiling the Tribal Scholarship Scam in Jammu & Kashmir

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has initiated legal proceedings against a former director of tribal affairs and several educational institutes, implicating them in a significant post-matric scholarship scam in Jammu and Kashmir. The misconduct involved the wrongful allocation of public funds, originally intended for tribal students, which were misused for personal gain.

According to an ACB spokesperson, the case revolves around the tribal affairs department's former Director, M S Choudhary, and associated entities, who are accused of violating government guidelines by funneling money to unrecognized institutes for non-existent courses. These actions have led to vast financial losses for the state.

As the investigation progresses, authorities discovered fraudulent practices such as faked admissions, unauthorized disbursement of funds, and the creation of non-consensual bank accounts for student beneficiaries, expanding the scope of the scam which reportedly resulted in government fund diversions amounting to crores of rupees.

(With inputs from agencies.)