Six Trainee Jawans Fail Dope Test at Police Training Centre

Six trainee jawans at the Police Recruit Training Centre in Jahankhelan have tested positive for drugs, leading to their dismissal. The dope test was ordered due to suspicious behavior. Confirmed by the Hoshiarpur Civil Surgeon, the trainees have been sent back to their home districts and removed from Batch No. 270.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:06 IST
In a surprising development, six trainee jawans at the Police Recruit Training Centre in Jahankhelan have been dismissed after failing a dope test. The action follows a letter from the commandant citing the trainees' suspicious behavior that pointed to possible drug use.

The dope test, conducted on May 21 at the Civil Hospital, confirmed the suspicions. The trainees, from Patiala, Tarn Taran, and Ludhiana, have been relieved from their duties at the training centre and sent back to their respective home districts.

The Hoshiarpur Civil Surgeon has confirmed the positive test results in communications with the PRTC authorities. Consequently, the trainees have been officially removed from Batch No. 270.

(With inputs from agencies.)

