Six Trainee Jawans Fail Dope Test at Police Training Centre

In a surprising development, six trainee jawans at the Police Recruit Training Centre in Jahankhelan have been dismissed after failing a dope test. The action follows a letter from the commandant citing the trainees' suspicious behavior that pointed to possible drug use.

The dope test, conducted on May 21 at the Civil Hospital, confirmed the suspicions. The trainees, from Patiala, Tarn Taran, and Ludhiana, have been relieved from their duties at the training centre and sent back to their respective home districts.

The Hoshiarpur Civil Surgeon has confirmed the positive test results in communications with the PRTC authorities. Consequently, the trainees have been officially removed from Batch No. 270.

