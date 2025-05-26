Horrific Crime in Khandwa: Tragic Death of Tribal Woman

A brutal crime has shocked Khandwa district in Madhya Pradesh. A tribal woman succumbed to her injuries after a gangrape incident, which saw one of the accused allegedly inserting his hand into her body, causing severe injuries.

Police have arrested two individuals, Hari and Sunil, amid ongoing investigations. Khargone range Deputy Inspector General of Police Siddharth Bahuguna and Kalwa police station in-charge inspector Jagdeesh Sindya confirmed that the suspects are from the Kurku tribal community, as was the victim.

Authorities are working diligently to gather evidence, aiming to recover a blood-soaked bed roll, crucial for the case. Meanwhile, legal proceedings under serious offenses like gangrape and murder are initiated against the accused as communities demand justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)