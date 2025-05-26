Left Menu

Bangladesh Commits to Religious Freedom Amid Constitutional Reforms

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus affirmed constitutional amendments will protect religious freedom and minority rights. Speaking with USCIRF Chair Stephen Schneck, Yunus assured that minorities will retain equal rights. He emphasized efforts to build religious harmony amidst proposed changes following Sheikh Hasina's ousting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 23:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Monday assured that any constitutional amendments will safeguard religious freedom and uphold minority rights. His statements came during a meeting with USCIRF Chair Stephen Schneck, underscoring a commitment to ensure minorities enjoy equal rights as the majority Muslim population.

Yunus highlighted ongoing efforts by a consensus-building commission, which is engaging with political parties over the proposed amendments. He reaffirmed the interim government's dedication to maintaining religious harmony following last year's political upheaval that unseated the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League.

In response to concerns over minority violence, Yunus emphasized transparency, inviting global journalists to examine the situation. This comes after attacks on minorities, including the Hindu community, were reported post Hasina's ouster. Yunus reiterated the commitment to protecting every citizen's religious freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

