Left Menu

Family Ties Torn by Tragedy: The Punpun Property Dispute

A woman and three relatives were arrested in Patna for allegedly murdering her father-in-law, Ramesh Mahto, over a property dispute. The incident occurred in the Punpun area, and police investigations identified Rani Kumari as the conspirator. The motive was property, according to preliminary findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:14 IST
Family Ties Torn by Tragedy: The Punpun Property Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking crime unfolded in Patna's Punpun area as a woman, along with three relatives, was arrested on suspicion of murdering her father-in-law, Ramesh Mahto, officials reported on Monday.

The deceased, 60, was known in Mohanpur Kau as he met his tragic end near Mohanpur bridge on December 3, with authorities noting strangulation as the cause of death.

Initial police reports led by SP (East) Parichay Kumar revealed a property dispute was the motive, and that Rani Kumari orchestrated the plot with the help of her sister and others. Her husband was notably absent during the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025