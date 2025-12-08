Family Ties Torn by Tragedy: The Punpun Property Dispute

A shocking crime unfolded in Patna's Punpun area as a woman, along with three relatives, was arrested on suspicion of murdering her father-in-law, Ramesh Mahto, officials reported on Monday.

The deceased, 60, was known in Mohanpur Kau as he met his tragic end near Mohanpur bridge on December 3, with authorities noting strangulation as the cause of death.

Initial police reports led by SP (East) Parichay Kumar revealed a property dispute was the motive, and that Rani Kumari orchestrated the plot with the help of her sister and others. Her husband was notably absent during the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)