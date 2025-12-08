Left Menu

Star-Studded Success for 'One Battle After Another' at Golden Globes

The dark comedy 'One Battle After Another,' featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, captured the spotlight by securing nine nominations for the Golden Globe awards, the most for any film. The announcement highlights the continuing appreciation of eccentric and engaging storytelling in Hollywood.

Updated: 08-12-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:15 IST
'One Battle After Another,' a dark comedy starring Leonardo DiCaprio, has emerged as a frontrunner in the Golden Globe awards by earning nine nominations.

The film's multiple nods highlight Hollywood's attraction to unique storytelling that blends humor and grit.

Golden Globes continue to honor compelling narratives and performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

