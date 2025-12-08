Left Menu

Court Upholds Rights: Act for Elderly Not a Shield for Unjust Eviction

The Bombay High Court ruled against an eviction order under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, emphasizing it can't be used for unjust eviction. The order involved a man allegedly evicted by his father, highlighting legal protections without evidenced harassment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:15 IST
Court Upholds Rights: Act for Elderly Not a Shield for Unjust Eviction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has ruled that the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act cannot be misused for evicting individuals without a proper maintenance claim. This decision came as the court quashed an eviction order against a 53-year-old man.

The bench, comprising Justices R I Chagla and Farhan Dubash, highlighted that the Act serves to protect senior citizens but is not to be wielded as a tool for unwarranted evictions. The tribunal's earlier decision was challenged, as it lacked allegations of harassment or financial dependency by the senior citizen.

The court recognized an agreement allowing the son to reside and conduct business in the disputed bungalow, noting that the senior citizen, a financially stable retired IAS officer, owned multiple properties and did not reside in the bungalow himself.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025