Court Upholds Rights: Act for Elderly Not a Shield for Unjust Eviction

The Bombay High Court has ruled that the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act cannot be misused for evicting individuals without a proper maintenance claim. This decision came as the court quashed an eviction order against a 53-year-old man.

The bench, comprising Justices R I Chagla and Farhan Dubash, highlighted that the Act serves to protect senior citizens but is not to be wielded as a tool for unwarranted evictions. The tribunal's earlier decision was challenged, as it lacked allegations of harassment or financial dependency by the senior citizen.

The court recognized an agreement allowing the son to reside and conduct business in the disputed bungalow, noting that the senior citizen, a financially stable retired IAS officer, owned multiple properties and did not reside in the bungalow himself.

(With inputs from agencies.)