Tensions escalated on the Ukraine-Russia border as four villages in Sumy region were seized by Russian forces, according to regional Governor Oleh Hryhorov. The move appears to be an effort to establish a 'buffer zone' amid persistent hostilities between the two nations.

The villages, including Novenke, Basivka, Veselivka, and Zhuravka, were reportedly evacuated prior to their capture. Ukrainian forces remain active, employing targeted strikes to undermine the Russian advancement while maintaining a fragile control over the situation.

The conflict continues to have dire consequences. Ukraine's State Emergency Services reported one fatality following recent shelling, while attacks have sparked broader confrontations in neighboring Kharkiv region. The ever-present threat highlights the ongoing volatility in Ukraine's border territories.