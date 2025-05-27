Left Menu

Tragedy at Liverpool Victory Parade: Celebrations Turn Chaotic

A car rammed into a crowd during Liverpool's Premier League victory parade, injuring 27 people. The driver, a 53-year-old man, was arrested, and police stated the incident isn't terrorism-related. The event cast a shadow over the celebration, with emergency services promptly attending to the injured.

27-05-2025
A car attack disrupted Liverpool's Premier League victory parade, injuring 27 fans. The driver, a 53-year-old white British man, was arrested, with police ruling out terrorism motives.

The incident, which left two people seriously injured, left bystanders in shock as emergency services rushed to assist. Four individuals were trapped beneath the vehicle and required firefighters' intervention for rescue. The chaotic scene unfolded as videos on social media captured the moment of impact.

Authorities quickly described the suspect to dispel fears of an Islamist attack, citing prior incidents that fueled unrest online. The joyous celebration, attended by thousands on holiday, was overshadowed by this tragic event. Politicians, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer, expressed their sympathies, while Liverpool FC communicated closely with law enforcement.

