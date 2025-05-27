Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International has raised grave concerns about the actions of M23 rebels in eastern Congo, alleging serious human rights violations. The organization accuses the rebels of committing war crimes, including the killing, torture, and enforced disappearance of civilians in rebel-controlled cities.

The conflict in eastern Congo, worsened by the M23's seizure of strategic locations such as Goma and Bukavu earlier this year, continues to escalate despite attempts at a truce. Amnesty's investigation, involving interviews with former detainees, highlights brutal conditions and lack of due process for those accused of supporting the Congolese government.

The conflict, fueled by M23 and backed by troops from Rwanda, has resulted in significant human displacement and a pressing humanitarian crisis. Despite agreements to cease hostilities, the region remains embroiled in violence, undermining prospects for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)