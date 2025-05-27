New Zealand Speeds Up Agri-Product Approvals to Boost Innovation and Growth

In a significant move to support innovation in New Zealand’s vital primary industries, the government has announced major regulatory reforms to streamline the approval process for agricultural and horticultural products. Regulation Minister David Seymour, Environment Minister Penny Simmonds, and Food Safety Minister Andrew Hoggard jointly revealed these transformative changes aimed at accelerating market access for new products critical to the farming and growing sectors.

Sweeping Reforms from a Strategic Review

The catalyst for these regulatory improvements is a comprehensive review led by the Ministry for Regulation. All 16 of the review’s recommendations have been accepted by Cabinet, reflecting strong political will to drive innovation in agriculture and horticulture—the bedrock of New Zealand’s tradeable economy.

“The changes announced today show the power of a sector review,” said Minister Seymour. “Agriculture and horticulture products are integral to the largest sector of New Zealand’s tradeable economy. It’s important to ensure regulatory settings give the sector the best chance at success.”

The new reforms are expected to halve current approval times for agricultural and horticultural products. This reduction is projected to deliver economic benefits valued at approximately $272 million over the next two decades.

What the Changes Mean for Farmers and Growers

The faster approval pathway promises to be a game-changer for New Zealand’s primary producers. Farmers and horticulturists will now have more timely access to advanced products—ranging from plant protection chemicals to veterinary medicines and biological inputs—helping them increase productivity, enhance sustainability, and remain globally competitive.

“The seeds of innovation are sown and it’s officially the season for growth,” Seymour declared. “This means farmers and growers can utilise newer and better products faster.”

To enact these changes, the government plans to introduce an Omnibus Bill that will legislate the new regulatory framework and expedite implementation across relevant agencies.

Targeted Efficiency in Government Agencies

Ministers Simmonds and Hoggard are overseeing specific mandates to ensure that the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) and the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) can meet the goals of this streamlined regime.

Minister Simmonds announced that the EPA is already advancing reforms to the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms (HSNO) system. “I have set a 10% reduction target for the HSNO queue in 2025/2026 and will set a more ambitious target in the next three months now that additional staff have been appointed for this work through reprioritisation of funding,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Minister Hoggard is focused on overhauling the Agricultural Compounds and Veterinary Medicines (ACVM) assessment process. His directive sets a 20% reduction in product queues by June 2025 (compared to October 2024 levels), with an additional 30% reduction expected by June 2026.

Regulation as a Driver, Not a Barrier

Seymour emphasized that smart regulation is key to economic vitality, especially in a high-cost economy like New Zealand’s. “Regulation isn’t neutral—it’s a tax on growth,” he stated. “Every completed review makes it easier to do business, access services, and innovate in New Zealand.”

He also cited the recent Hairdressers and Barbers Sector Review as another example of the government’s broader commitment to reforming outdated regulatory systems across various sectors.

Looking Ahead

The government’s commitment to streamlining regulatory approvals marks a turning point for the agriculture and horticulture industries. It not only opens the door to faster innovation but also ensures that New Zealand’s primary producers can swiftly benefit from global advances in technology and science.

For more information, the Ministry for Regulation has published the full Agricultural and Horticultural Products Regulatory Review Report and a Summary Report. Further updates and implementation details can be found on the Ministry’s official review page.