Daring Police Encounter Snares Notorious Snatchers

In a dramatic police operation, two notorious criminals were captured following a shootout in the Dhilwan area on Tuesday.

Labh Singh and Joga Singh, residents of Latianwal village, were suspects in several armed snatching incidents. Police intercepted them on a motorcycle, leading to a gunfire exchange.

The confrontation resulted in the duo sustaining injuries, and they have since been hospitalized. Authorities recovered two country-made pistols and live ammunition from the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)