Daring Police Encounter Snares Notorious Snatchers

Two individuals, Labh Singh and Joga Singh, were apprehended following a gunfire exchange with police in Mand area of Dhilwan. These suspects were linked to multiple snatching incidents. Police recovered weapons from the pair, who are now hospitalized with injuries sustained during the arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kapurthala | Updated: 27-05-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 11:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic police operation, two notorious criminals were captured following a shootout in the Dhilwan area on Tuesday.

Labh Singh and Joga Singh, residents of Latianwal village, were suspects in several armed snatching incidents. Police intercepted them on a motorcycle, leading to a gunfire exchange.

The confrontation resulted in the duo sustaining injuries, and they have since been hospitalized. Authorities recovered two country-made pistols and live ammunition from the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

