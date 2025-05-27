Blast in Amritsar: Suspected Khalistani Terrorist Dies in Explosion

A suspected Khalistani terrorist lost his life in a powerful explosion while handling explosive materials near the Majitha road bypass in Amritsar, Punjab, early on Tuesday, as per police reports.

The blast, which occurred at approximately 9:30 am, was so intense that it severed both of the man's arms, police officials stated. Deputy Inspector General (Border Range) Satinder Singh indicated potential links to the terror organisation Babbar Khalsa International.

Authorities are working to identify the deceased and confirm the terror group's connection. The blast site has been cordoned off and is under a detailed forensic examination to determine whether an IED or grenade caused the explosion.

