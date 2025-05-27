Dacoity Drama: Mastermind's End and Gang's Arrest

A notorious criminal linked to a dacoity incident met a fatal end during a police encounter, officials reported on Tuesday. Amol Khotkar, the alleged architect behind the robbery, attempted to evade capture by confronting the police with gunfire in Sajapur.

In a subsequent exchange of fire, the police responded, injuring Khotkar's right arm. Despite promptly being transported to the Government Medical College and Hospital, doctors could not save him, declaring him dead shortly after arrival.

Earlier, police successfully detained five accomplices of the gang during operations in the district. The gang had previously executed a daring heist, seizing 5.5 kg of gold, 32 kg of silver, and Rs 70,000, targeting a businessman's residence under Waluj MIDC police station's jurisdiction.

