Dacoity Drama: Mastermind's End and Gang's Arrest
In a dramatic encounter, police killed an accused dacoity mastermind, Amol Khotkar, and arrested five gang members. The gang had looted significant amounts of gold, silver, and cash. Amol, while trying to escape, opened fire on the police. He was injured and later declared dead at the hospital.
A notorious criminal linked to a dacoity incident met a fatal end during a police encounter, officials reported on Tuesday. Amol Khotkar, the alleged architect behind the robbery, attempted to evade capture by confronting the police with gunfire in Sajapur.
In a subsequent exchange of fire, the police responded, injuring Khotkar's right arm. Despite promptly being transported to the Government Medical College and Hospital, doctors could not save him, declaring him dead shortly after arrival.
Earlier, police successfully detained five accomplices of the gang during operations in the district. The gang had previously executed a daring heist, seizing 5.5 kg of gold, 32 kg of silver, and Rs 70,000, targeting a businessman's residence under Waluj MIDC police station's jurisdiction.
