Bombay High Court Grants Bail to Student Caught in Anti-National Controversy

The Bombay High Court granted bail to a 19-year-old Pune student jailed for a controversial social media post. Criticizing the state government, the court directed her immediate release for college exams, suspended her rustication, and urged reform over punishment, emphasizing her apology and youthfulness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to a 19-year-old student from Pune who was detained following a controversial social media post during the recent Indo-Pak hostilities. The court criticized the Maharashtra government for its extreme response, labeling it as 'absolutely shocking' and 'radical.'

Justices Gauri Godse and Somasekhar Sundaresan ordered the student's immediate release to enable her participation in ongoing college examinations. The bench admonished authorities for the arrest, underlining that the student should not have been treated as a 'hardcore criminal,' especially since she deleted the post, showed remorse, and apologized promptly.

Furthermore, the court suspended the student's rustication by the Sinhgad Academy of Engineering, asserting that educational institutions should focus on reform rather than punishment. Reproving both the state's and college's actions, the court emphasized that such radical reactions can devastate a student's future and urged the state to avoid deterring students from expressing themselves constructively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

