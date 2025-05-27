Left Menu

Current World News Briefs: From Russian Hackers to EU LGBTQ+ Concerns

The article summarizes recent global events, including Russian-backed hacking, NPR's lawsuit against Trump's funding cuts, and concerns over Hungarian LGBTQ+ laws. Highlights include FBI probes into significant incidents, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial, and India’s stealth fighter program amid tensions with Pakistan.

Updated: 27-05-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:34 IST
Current World News Briefs: From Russian Hackers to EU LGBTQ+ Concerns
Dutch authorities have attributed last year's cyber-attacks on NATO and police networks to a previously unknown Russian hacking group, dubbed Laundry Bear. Intelligence agencies claim the group operates with the support of the Russian state.

The FBI is launching new investigations into notable incidents within the U.S., including cocaine found at the White House and the leaked Supreme Court draft on Roe v. Wade. These inquiries aim to uncover more details on the cases.

The legality of Hungary's recent LGBTQ+ laws has come under scrutiny from 17 EU countries, raising concerns about Hungary's alignment with fundamental EU values. Tensions between Hungary and other member states have deepened over this issue.

