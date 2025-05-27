Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Punjab: Explosive Incident Unveils Terror Links

A suspected terrorist died in a blast near Amritsar, Punjab, while handling explosive material. The incident has sparked political debate and concerns over the state's security. Police investigations are ongoing, with a focus on possible connections to pro-Khalistan groups. Local leaders demand more stringent law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:02 IST
A suspected terrorist met a fatal end in an explosion while handling explosive materials near Amritsar in Punjab. The incident has reignited concerns over security in the region, with police suspecting ties to pro-Khalistan terrorist groups. The blast adds to a series of recent attacks, raising alarms about safety and law enforcement.

In the aftermath, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has launched an investigation while opposition parties criticize the AAP government for an alleged breakdown of law and order. Police are still working on identifying the deceased and determining if the explosive was an IED or grenade. Forensic experts remain at the scene to gather evidence.

Political reactions have been strong, with local leaders expressing grave concerns over security. Calls for a National Investigation Agency probe have arisen, emphasizing the urgency for stringent action. The blast marks a significant warning, with leaders asserting the need for united efforts to prevent a resurgence of terror in Punjab.

