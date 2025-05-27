Amit Shah Honors 150-Year Legacy of Shri Laxmi Narayan Mandir in Mumbai

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, addressed a distinguished gathering on the momentous occasion of the 150th anniversary of Shri Laxmi Narayan Mandir at Madhavbag in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The event, deeply steeped in heritage and cultural significance, also witnessed the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Shri Eknath Shinde, among other dignitaries.

In his address, Shri Shah lauded the enduring legacy of the temple and the Madhavbag Trust, describing it as a beacon of faith, social service, and cultural preservation for a century and a half. He attributed the founding of this spiritual institution in 1875—under British colonial rule—as a bold expression of Indian cultural and religious identity. The temple's founders, Shri Varjivandas and Shri Narottambhai, were hailed for their foresight and societal generosity in establishing a sanctuary of devotion and social impact.

Preserving Tradition, Envisioning the Future

Highlighting the temple’s contribution beyond spiritual life, Shri Shah noted that the Laxmi Narayan Mandir has historically hosted a range of socio-educational initiatives—from Gita discourse sessions to a Sanskrit school. He praised the Trust for maintaining a balance of purity, discipline, and social good over 150 years.

As the temple looks ahead to its bicentennial in 2075, Shri Shah called upon trustees and devotees to reimagine its role as a holistic center for community welfare. He proposed the creation of a "Sanjeevani Center"—a hub for accessible healthcare services for the middle class, which could help ease modern-day stress and health burdens.

“Let us envision this trust not just as a site of worship but as a religious and social rejuvenation center,” he said, urging the community to expand the temple’s legacy with service-oriented initiatives.

Marking 11 Years of Prime Minister Modi’s Leadership

Shri Amit Shah also used the platform to reflect on a milestone in national leadership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he noted, had just completed 11 years in office the day before the celebration. During this time, he said, India’s development trajectory has accelerated, and citizens now take pride in their national identity.

Addressing the failures of past governments, Shri Shah remarked that a lack of political will had delayed crucial historical resolutions. In contrast, PM Modi’s leadership has demonstrated decisive governance—most notably in the:

Construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya , ending a 550-year wait

Restoration of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor , reversing the damage inflicted during the Mughal era

Global promotion of Yoga , now celebrated as International Yoga Day

Empowering vision for a developed India by 2047, on the centenary of independence

Shri Shah emphasized that under PM Modi’s guidance, India is moving with confidence, no longer held back by historical baggage or hesitation.

Operation Sindoor: A Tribute to Women’s Honor and National Strength

Turning to recent national security developments, Shri Shah hailed Operation Sindoor as a symbol of India’s assertiveness and respect for its women power (Nari Shakti). He explained that naming the counter-terror strike “Sindoor” was a powerful cultural statement—elevating the traditional symbol of marital dignity to national importance.

“By eliminating terrorist bases across the border, India not only secured its land but also honored the pride and safety of its women,” Shah said. He credited PM Modi with giving India the strength to act boldly and restore dignity and pride in the international arena.

A Temple That Bridges Faith and Service

The Shri Laxmi Narayan Mandir at Madhavbag stands today not just as a structure of worship but as a community institution woven into Mumbai’s spiritual and social fabric. As it enters its 151st year, the temple represents a fusion of tradition and modern relevance, echoing the broader narrative of India itself—deeply rooted yet dynamically forward-looking.

Shri Shah’s address not only celebrated the historic contributions of the temple but also positioned it as a model for future socio-religious engagement, combining faith, service, health, and cultural resilience.