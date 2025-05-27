Social Media Scam Unveiled: Fake Fashion Brand Operator Nabbed in Assam

Authorities have apprehended a suspect in Assam, alleged to have duped several individuals by masquerading as a representative of a renowned online clothing brand. The accused, Hizbul Bari, had reportedly set up counterfeit business profiles on social media to execute small-scale scams.

One victim, Kausar Jahan from Delhi, fell prey to the scheme, engaging with Bari online and transferring Rs 11,500 for an order that was never delivered. Realizing the fraud, she approached the police, who swiftly launched an investigation to track the suspect's digital footprint.

Through a coordinated operation involving technical surveillance and local law enforcement in Assam, police arrested Bari, recovering a mobile device used in the scam. Authorities suspect more victims are involved, and further investigations are underway to uncover the full extent of the fraudulent network.