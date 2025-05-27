Om Birla Urges United Global Action Against Terrorism in Meeting with Sri Lankan Delegation

In a significant step toward bolstering international cooperation and parliamentary diplomacy, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla today hosted a high-level Sri Lankan Parliamentary Delegation led by Hon’ble Dr. Rizvie Salih, Deputy Speaker and Chairman of Committees of the Sri Lankan Parliament, at Parliament House, New Delhi. During the bilateral meeting, Shri Birla called upon democratic nations across the world to unite against terrorism, which he termed as “the gravest threat to civilization and human development.”

He asserted that terrorism transcends borders and that “a threat to one country or region is a threat to all of humanity.” Shri Birla expressed hope for a collective global front and strategy to combat terrorism and urged parliaments worldwide to cooperate through democratic solidarity in addressing this shared danger.

India-Sri Lanka Relations Rooted in Shared Heritage and Strategic Collaboration

Welcoming the delegation, Shri Birla underlined the deep historical, cultural, and spiritual bonds that unite India and Sri Lanka. Referring to their common Buddhist heritage, he noted how the civilizational values of peace, harmony, and compassion form the bedrock of this enduring friendship.

Shri Birla expressed gratitude to the Sri Lankan delegation for extending solidarity with India’s efforts in combating terrorism, recognizing their shared security concerns and mutual desire for peace in the region.

In his remarks, he also emphasized the flourishing cooperation between the two nations, especially in the areas of:

Fintech and Digital Infrastructure – Highlighting the recent launch of India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system in Sri Lanka as a landmark in regional financial integration

Connectivity and Tourism – Citing the development of sea ferry services and direct flights enhancing cultural and economic exchanges

Capacity Building and Governance – Noting how democratic institutions in both countries are working to modernize legislative processes and deepen citizen engagement

Focus on Digital Democracy and Institutional Strengthening

Shri Birla proudly highlighted India’s advances in digital transformation within parliamentary functioning. He spoke about the Indian Parliament’s efforts to:

Incorporate AI and digital technologies to streamline legislative business

Enhance public participation through e-portals, mobile apps, and virtual access to debates and proceedings

Increase transparency and accountability via online access to legislative documents and committee reports

He emphasized that such innovations are designed to bridge the gap between citizens and lawmakers, making democracy more inclusive, responsive, and accessible.

PRIDE: A Platform for Global Parliamentary Capacity Building

The Sri Lankan delegation is currently attending a week-long capacity-building programme at the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE). Shri Birla underscored the importance of such programs in building robust democratic institutions and shared that PRIDE has hosted over 110 countries for similar initiatives since its inception.

He noted that through its technical sessions, policy briefings, and simulations, PRIDE has become a hub for democratic exchange, encouraging the cross-pollination of ideas, practices, and innovations among global parliamentary communities.

Shri Birla expressed hope that the Sri Lankan delegates would gain deep insights into the Indian parliamentary framework, including the roles of parliamentary committees, budgetary oversight mechanisms, and legislative drafting processes.

Dr. Rizvie Salih Affirms Commitment to Stronger Bilateral Ties

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Dr. Rizvie Salih extended heartfelt gratitude to Speaker Om Birla for the warm hospitality. He conveyed greetings from the people of Sri Lanka to the Parliament and people of India, reaffirming the deep-rooted friendship between the two countries.

Dr. Salih acknowledged India’s steadfast support to Sri Lanka during times of crisis, including economic assistance, and noted that such gestures reflect the shared destiny and trust between the neighboring nations. He praised India’s parliamentary processes and digital governance model, expressing confidence that Sri Lanka would benefit greatly from India’s experience in institutional transparency and technological innovation.

A Path Forward for Parliamentary Diplomacy and Regional Unity

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of mutual commitment to strengthening democratic values, regional stability, and socio-economic development through deeper collaboration. Shri Om Birla reiterated India’s support for Sri Lanka’s democratic journey and expressed optimism about further exchanges between the two Parliaments.

Also present at the meeting was Lok Sabha Secretary-General Shri Utpal Kumar Singh, who facilitated discussions on inter-parliamentary cooperation and the technical aspects of capacity building.

The interaction served as a testament to the power of parliamentary diplomacy in fostering international unity, regional solidarity, and cooperative frameworks to address global challenges like terrorism, development, and democratic governance.