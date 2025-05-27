Karnataka Gov Ensures Success of Bengaluru Scheduled Caste Survey

The Karnataka government is taking stringent measures to ensure the successful completion of the Scheduled Caste Survey within the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits. This initiative follows orders from the High Court to carry out comprehensive data collection.

Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner Uma Mahadevan urged community leaders and office-bearers of Scheduled Caste communities to cooperate fully. Conducted by a commission led by retired Justice H N Nagamohan Das, the survey examines caste, social, and economic aspects, despite delays from heavy rain. Justice Das emphasized phased execution involving house visits, camp surveys, and online declarations.

To enhance public participation, Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaigns and media ads have been launched. BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao directed the deployment of more enumerators in high Scheduled Caste population areas. Of 8,215 enumerators, 1,31,730 households and 5,11,594 individuals have been surveyed so far, according to BBMP statistics.