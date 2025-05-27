Global Leaders' Visits and Key Events Scheduled in May to July 2025
This content outlines significant events and visits lined up globally from May to July 2025, encompassing political, economic, and cultural activities. Prominent figures like Chinese Premier Li Qiang and French President Emmanuel Macron are scheduled for varied diplomatic engagements and summit meetings across continents.
Significant global events and high-profile official visits are scheduled from May to July 2025. In Kuala Lumpur, Chinese Premier Li Qiang is to attend the 46th ASEAN Summit. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron embarks on a Southeast Asia tour, with visits to Vietnam, and Singapore among others.
Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore Gan Kim Yong's visit to Japan and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Turku, Finland, highlight diplomatic engagements in Asia and Europe. The 113th International Labour Conference in Geneva and the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting 2025 in Paris underline major economic assemblies happening this period.
Aside from political milieux, cultural gatherings such as the Sydney Film Festival 2025 and Bayreuth Festival in Germany are expected to attract worldwide attention. National observances like World Environment Day and International Day against Drug Abuse resonate with global societal challenges.
