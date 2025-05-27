Left Menu

Global Leaders' Visits and Key Events Scheduled in May to July 2025

This content outlines significant events and visits lined up globally from May to July 2025, encompassing political, economic, and cultural activities. Prominent figures like Chinese Premier Li Qiang and French President Emmanuel Macron are scheduled for varied diplomatic engagements and summit meetings across continents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 20:43 IST
Global Leaders' Visits and Key Events Scheduled in May to July 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Significant global events and high-profile official visits are scheduled from May to July 2025. In Kuala Lumpur, Chinese Premier Li Qiang is to attend the 46th ASEAN Summit. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron embarks on a Southeast Asia tour, with visits to Vietnam, and Singapore among others.

Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore Gan Kim Yong's visit to Japan and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Turku, Finland, highlight diplomatic engagements in Asia and Europe. The 113th International Labour Conference in Geneva and the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting 2025 in Paris underline major economic assemblies happening this period.

Aside from political milieux, cultural gatherings such as the Sydney Film Festival 2025 and Bayreuth Festival in Germany are expected to attract worldwide attention. National observances like World Environment Day and International Day against Drug Abuse resonate with global societal challenges.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025