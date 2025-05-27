Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Young Man Found Hanging in Etawah

A 24-year-old man, Shivam, was found hanging in the basement of his Etawah district home. The discovery was made by his brother. Police have sent the body for a post-mortem and taken his mobile phone for investigation. Shivam was living with his siblings following the death of their parents.

In a heartbreaking incident, a 24-year-old man named Shivam was found hanging in his home in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district. The grim discovery was made on Tuesday morning by his elder brother Indra.

According to SHO Amit Kumar Mishra, the deceased was the son of a CRPF jawan and had lost his parents earlier. He resided with his brother and sister.

The police, after reaching the site, took custody of Shivam's mobile phone and are awaiting the post-mortem results to guide further investigations.

