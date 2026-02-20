Royal Arrest: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Under Investigation

Police searches continued on Friday at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's former residence, following his arrest for suspected misconduct in public office related to his ties with Jeffrey Epstein. The former prince, who endured 11 hours in custody, remains under investigation, though no charges have been filed yet.

The arrest, years in the making due to persistent allegations, stems from accusations that Mountbatten-Windsor shared confidential information with Epstein during his tenure as a UK trade envoy. Released emails suggest he forwarded reports on official visits and investment opportunities.

Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest is unprecedented, marking a significant crisis for the British monarchy. As the legal process unfolds, King Charles maintains that the law must proceed without comment, while Mountbatten-Windsor continues to deny any wrongdoing.

