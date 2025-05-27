Controversy Erupts Over BJP MLC's 'Pakistani' Remark

N Ravikumar, a BJP MLC, is under fire for allegedly making a 'Pakistani' remark about Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Tarannum during a protest. The incident, which took place on May 24, has led to an FIR being filed against him.

Despite retracting his comment and apologizing, Ravikumar faces criticism from multiple quarters, including the IAS Officers' Association. The Association demanded an 'unconditional apology,' emphasizing the officer's integrity and condemning the statement as baseless and unjustified.

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed anger over the remarks, calling for accountability, while Deputy CM D K Shivakumar criticized the disrespect shown to a female officer. The government has promised to take action.

(With inputs from agencies.)