Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over BJP MLC's 'Pakistani' Remark

A FIR was filed against BJP MLC N Ravikumar for making an offensive remark against IAS officer Fouzia Tarannum, calling her a 'Pakistani.' Despite apologizing, the IAS Officers' Association demanded an apology while condemning the incident. The Karnataka government and Chief Minister criticized Ravikumar's statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalaburagi | Updated: 27-05-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:32 IST
Controversy Erupts Over BJP MLC's 'Pakistani' Remark
Ravikumar
  • Country:
  • India

N Ravikumar, a BJP MLC, is under fire for allegedly making a 'Pakistani' remark about Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Tarannum during a protest. The incident, which took place on May 24, has led to an FIR being filed against him.

Despite retracting his comment and apologizing, Ravikumar faces criticism from multiple quarters, including the IAS Officers' Association. The Association demanded an 'unconditional apology,' emphasizing the officer's integrity and condemning the statement as baseless and unjustified.

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed anger over the remarks, calling for accountability, while Deputy CM D K Shivakumar criticized the disrespect shown to a female officer. The government has promised to take action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025