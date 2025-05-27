Jharkhand's Strategic Bureaucratic Shuffle: A New Era for Law Enforcement

The Jharkhand government enacted a sweeping bureaucratic reshuffle on Tuesday, with 48 IPS officers being reassigned, among them senior superintendents of police and superintendents of police across 14 districts, according to a formal notification.

This significant reshuffling occurred just a day after the government announced new deputy commissioners for 20 districts.

The Home, Prison and Disaster Management Department's notification detailed new assignments: Amol V Homkar shifted from IG Operations to IG Railways, while ADG Priya Dubey was entrusted with additional duties as ADG Modernisation cum Training. Moreover, Special Branch IG Prabhat Kumar received additional responsibilities as IG JAP, and ADG Railways Tadasha Mishra was appointed Special Secretary at the Home Prison and Disaster Management Department. Furthermore, ADG Operations Sanjay Anandrao Latkar was designated ADG Railways. Notably, the shuffle included transfers for SSPs and SPs in the districts of Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, and several others, reflecting the state's strategic reconfiguration of its police leadership.