Jharkhand's Strategic Bureaucratic Shuffle: A New Era for Law Enforcement

The Jharkhand government has carried out an extensive bureaucratic reshuffle involving 48 IPS officers, including SSPs and SPs of 14 districts. Major changes were made following the appointment of new deputy commissioners in 20 districts. Notable changes include new roles for high-ranking officers in operations, railways, and modernization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 27-05-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand government enacted a sweeping bureaucratic reshuffle on Tuesday, with 48 IPS officers being reassigned, among them senior superintendents of police and superintendents of police across 14 districts, according to a formal notification.

This significant reshuffling occurred just a day after the government announced new deputy commissioners for 20 districts.

The Home, Prison and Disaster Management Department's notification detailed new assignments: Amol V Homkar shifted from IG Operations to IG Railways, while ADG Priya Dubey was entrusted with additional duties as ADG Modernisation cum Training. Moreover, Special Branch IG Prabhat Kumar received additional responsibilities as IG JAP, and ADG Railways Tadasha Mishra was appointed Special Secretary at the Home Prison and Disaster Management Department. Furthermore, ADG Operations Sanjay Anandrao Latkar was designated ADG Railways. Notably, the shuffle included transfers for SSPs and SPs in the districts of Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, and several others, reflecting the state's strategic reconfiguration of its police leadership.

