Tragedy Strikes Family as Auto Rickshaw Collides with Bus

In a tragic incident, four members of a family lost their lives when a government bus collided with their auto rickshaw on the Munderwa-Kanter road Tuesday evening.

The accident, which occurred near Kante village under Khalilabad police jurisdiction, claimed the lives of Sarvajeet, his toddler son Arjun, Bhikhna Devi, and Murati Devi.

While three died immediately, Murati Devi succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. Authorities have arrested the bus driver and conductor, who had fled the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)