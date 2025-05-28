Brazil Sues BYD Over Alleged Labor Abuses

Brazilian prosecutors have launched a lawsuit against Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD and two of its contractors for allegedly subjecting workers to slave-like conditions and participating in international human trafficking. The legal action seeks damages amounting to 257 million Brazilian reais (USD 50 million).

The lawsuit follows an investigation revealing the dire realities faced by 220 Chinese workers at the BYD construction site in Camaçari, Bahia. These workers were reportedly deceived into coming to Brazil under false pretenses, with improperly assigned visas.

Investigators discovered extremely degrading working conditions at the site, with inadequate living arrangements and appalling hygiene facilities—highlighted by a severe shortage of bathrooms. BYD has yet to comment on the allegations, which they previously called attempts to discredit Chinese brands.

(With inputs from agencies.)