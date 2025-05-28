Left Menu

Brazil Sues BYD Over Alleged Labor Abuses

Brazilian prosecutors in Bahia state are suing Chinese electric vehicle company BYD and two contractors for allegedly employing workers under slave-like conditions and partaking in international human trafficking. The case reveals shocking labor violations following an investigation that rescued 220 Chinese workers from BYD's construction site in Camaçari.

Updated: 28-05-2025 02:45 IST
Brazilian prosecutors have launched a lawsuit against Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD and two of its contractors for allegedly subjecting workers to slave-like conditions and participating in international human trafficking. The legal action seeks damages amounting to 257 million Brazilian reais (USD 50 million).

The lawsuit follows an investigation revealing the dire realities faced by 220 Chinese workers at the BYD construction site in Camaçari, Bahia. These workers were reportedly deceived into coming to Brazil under false pretenses, with improperly assigned visas.

Investigators discovered extremely degrading working conditions at the site, with inadequate living arrangements and appalling hygiene facilities—highlighted by a severe shortage of bathrooms. BYD has yet to comment on the allegations, which they previously called attempts to discredit Chinese brands.

