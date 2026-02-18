Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down on Myanmar-Based Human Trafficking and Cyber Fraud Ring

The National Investigation Agency has filed charges against three individuals, including a suspected Chinese national, in a cyber fraud and human trafficking ring based in Myanmar. The accused targeted vulnerable Indian youth for illegal recruitment and digital scams impacting citizens in the UK, US, and Canada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 23:52 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 23:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against three individuals, including a suspected Chinese national, involved in a Myanmar-based human trafficking and cyber fraud racket. The chargesheet was filed at the NIA special court in Panchkula, Haryana, officials said Wednesday.

The accused—Ankit Kumar alias Ankit Bharadwaj, Ishtikhar Ali alias Ali, and the absconding Chinese national, Lisa—are charged under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Emigration Act. The NIA claims to have exposed a 'well-organized network' of human traffickers and operatives.

According to the NIA, the accused collaborated with known and unknown associates to lure Indian youth with fake job offers in Thailand. Once there, they were illegally transferred to Myanmar and forced into cyber fraud operations targeting the UK, US, and Canada. Victims who resisted were confined and coerced to continue, facing demands for large sums for their release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

