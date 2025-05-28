U.S. Supreme Court Faces Trump Administration's Bold Deportation Gambit

The Trump administration has approached the U.S. Supreme Court, seeking permission to expedite the deportation of migrants to third-party countries without allowing them to present fear-based claims. This follows the overturning of a nationwide injunction by Judge Brian Murphy, which mandates due process before deportation.

Administration officials argue that rapid deportation to third countries is crucial for removing criminal migrants whose home nations refuse repatriation. However, immigrant rights advocates contend that the policy circumvents constitutional protections, violating migrants' rights under the Fifth Amendment.

The case highlights the ongoing tension between the administration and the judiciary over immigration policy, raising questions about adherence to court rulings. Legal experts warn that disregarding Murphy's orders could result in systemic human rights violations against foreign nationals.

(With inputs from agencies.)