Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court Faces Trump Administration's Bold Deportation Gambit

The Trump administration has requested the U.S. Supreme Court to lift an injunction halting deportations to third countries. The injunction requires migrants fearing persecution to seek legal relief. The administration argues the process is necessary for deporting criminal migrants, but rights groups contest its legality under due process protections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 03:23 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 03:23 IST
U.S. Supreme Court Faces Trump Administration's Bold Deportation Gambit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has approached the U.S. Supreme Court, seeking permission to expedite the deportation of migrants to third-party countries without allowing them to present fear-based claims. This follows the overturning of a nationwide injunction by Judge Brian Murphy, which mandates due process before deportation.

Administration officials argue that rapid deportation to third countries is crucial for removing criminal migrants whose home nations refuse repatriation. However, immigrant rights advocates contend that the policy circumvents constitutional protections, violating migrants' rights under the Fifth Amendment.

The case highlights the ongoing tension between the administration and the judiciary over immigration policy, raising questions about adherence to court rulings. Legal experts warn that disregarding Murphy's orders could result in systemic human rights violations against foreign nationals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025