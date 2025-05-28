Relentless Drone Warfare: Clashes in the Skies
In a three-hour clash, Russian air defences intercepted 112 Ukrainian drones, mainly over central and southern regions. Moscow authorities reported thwarting attempts near the capital. Both nations continue exchanging missiles, highlighting increasing tensions. Recovery crews are assessing fallen drone debris, as the frequency of these attacks shows no sign of abating.
Amidst the clashes, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that eight drones targeting the Russian capital were repelled. Recovery teams are currently examining the drone fragments scattered on the ground.
The exchange of hostilities was highlighted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who noted the launch of over 900 missiles into Ukrainian territory recently. Although there was a lull from Monday night to Tuesday morning, the tense situation shows little signs of de-escalation.
