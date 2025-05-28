Relentless Drone Warfare: Clashes in the Skies

In a three-hour standoff, Russian air defenses intercepted 112 Ukrainian drones, primarily over the central and southern regions, according to the Russian Defence Ministry's statement. This incident underscores the escalating conflict between the two nations.

Amidst the clashes, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that eight drones targeting the Russian capital were repelled. Recovery teams are currently examining the drone fragments scattered on the ground.

The exchange of hostilities was highlighted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who noted the launch of over 900 missiles into Ukrainian territory recently. Although there was a lull from Monday night to Tuesday morning, the tense situation shows little signs of de-escalation.

