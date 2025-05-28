Macron and Subianto: Strengthening Defence Ties and Nickel Ventures

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to meet Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta on Wednesday to discuss bolstering defence ties, a critical subject as Indonesia is France's largest arms client in Southeast Asia. The discussions mark the second leg of Macron's regional tour, following a visit to Vietnam, where the two nations signed deals exceeding $10 billion.

The Indonesian foreign ministry revealed plans to discuss 'existing strategic partnerships,' though it withheld specifics. In 2022, both countries entered an $8.1 billion defence pact, including orders for 42 Rafale fighter jets from France's Dassault Aviation and several agreements involving submarines and ammunition production.

Macron's delegation also includes representatives from France's energy sector, with Eramet talking to Indonesia about potential nickel mining permits and supply-chain investments. France's continued interest in Indonesia's rich mineral reserves underscores the strategic importance of the region's natural resources in global economic dynamics.

