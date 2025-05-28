Left Menu

Macron and Subianto: Strengthening Defence Ties and Nickel Ventures

French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Jakarta focuses on defence ties with Indonesia, which previously secured a multi-billion dollar deal for Rafale jets and submarines. Energy discussions also loom, with French company Eramet aiming to discuss nickel mining and investment with Indonesia's new sovereign wealth fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 28-05-2025 05:30 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 05:30 IST
Macron and Subianto: Strengthening Defence Ties and Nickel Ventures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to meet Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta on Wednesday to discuss bolstering defence ties, a critical subject as Indonesia is France's largest arms client in Southeast Asia. The discussions mark the second leg of Macron's regional tour, following a visit to Vietnam, where the two nations signed deals exceeding $10 billion.

The Indonesian foreign ministry revealed plans to discuss 'existing strategic partnerships,' though it withheld specifics. In 2022, both countries entered an $8.1 billion defence pact, including orders for 42 Rafale fighter jets from France's Dassault Aviation and several agreements involving submarines and ammunition production.

Macron's delegation also includes representatives from France's energy sector, with Eramet talking to Indonesia about potential nickel mining permits and supply-chain investments. France's continued interest in Indonesia's rich mineral reserves underscores the strategic importance of the region's natural resources in global economic dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025