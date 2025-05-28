Left Menu

UN Honors Fallen Indian Peacekeepers on International Day of Peacekeepers

The UN will honor Indian peacekeepers Brigadier General Amitabh Jha and Havildar Sanjay Singh posthumously on the International Day of UN Peacekeepers. The ceremony includes awarding the Dag Hammarskjold medal. UN Secretary-General Guterres emphasizes adapting peacekeeping to current challenges, commemorating over 4,400 lives lost since 1948.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 28-05-2025 09:07 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 09:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations will honor two Indian peacekeepers who lost their lives last year on the International Day of UN Peacekeepers. Brigadier General Amitabh Jha and Havildar Sanjay Singh will be posthumously awarded the Dag Hammarskjold medal.

During the ceremony, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to lay a wreath to honor over 4,400 UN peacekeepers who have died since 1948. Guterres emphasized the need to adapt peacekeeping operations to face modern challenges, while honoring the service and sacrifice of those involved.

The ceremony will also see awards presented to Squadron Leader Sharon Mwinsote Syme and Superintendent Zainab Gbla for their contributions to UN peacekeeping missions, alongside a remembrance of past awards such as Major Radhika Sen's 2023 United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award.

