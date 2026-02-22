BAFTA Showdown: Epic Films Compete for Top Honors

On Sunday, the stars graced the red carpet at the BAFTA Awards, with films 'One Battle After Another', 'Sinners', and 'Hamnet' leading the charge for top honors in Britain's prestigious movie competition.

'One Battle After Another' by U.S. director Paul Thomas Anderson leads with 14 nominations, while 'Sinners' has Oscar buzz. 'Hamnet', a film exploring Shakespeare's family, is favored for best film, courtesy of its British roots, under Chloe Zhao's direction.

The ceremony, to be held in London and hosted by Alan Cumming, also highlights actors like Jessie Buckley and Timothee Chalamet, as they vie for awards in a night of potential career-defining moments.

