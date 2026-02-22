Left Menu

BAFTA Showdown: Epic Films Compete for Top Honors

The BAFTA Awards spotlight popular films like 'One Battle After Another', 'Sinners', and 'Hamnet' for top honors. 'Hamnet' is a bookmaker favorite, based on British elements. At the 79th annual event, predictions favor certain actors for awards, with a strong lineup led by Alan Cumming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 20:57 IST
BAFTA Showdown: Epic Films Compete for Top Honors

On Sunday, the stars graced the red carpet at the BAFTA Awards, with films 'One Battle After Another', 'Sinners', and 'Hamnet' leading the charge for top honors in Britain's prestigious movie competition.

'One Battle After Another' by U.S. director Paul Thomas Anderson leads with 14 nominations, while 'Sinners' has Oscar buzz. 'Hamnet', a film exploring Shakespeare's family, is favored for best film, courtesy of its British roots, under Chloe Zhao's direction.

The ceremony, to be held in London and hosted by Alan Cumming, also highlights actors like Jessie Buckley and Timothee Chalamet, as they vie for awards in a night of potential career-defining moments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa's Spin Mastery Stifles India in T20 World Clash

South Africa's Spin Mastery Stifles India in T20 World Clash

 India
2
Protests Erupt at Iranian Universities Amid Political Turmoil

Protests Erupt at Iranian Universities Amid Political Turmoil

 United Arab Emirates
3
Caste Politics Clash: Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy's War of Words

Caste Politics Clash: Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy's War of Words

 India
4
Mystery Murders at the Border: Uncovering the Truth Behind Punjab Police Shootings

Mystery Murders at the Border: Uncovering the Truth Behind Punjab Police Sho...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026