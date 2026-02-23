Left Menu

PhysicsWallah Honors Top Achievers in UGC NET and JRF Exams

PhysicsWallah organized a ceremony to honor students who excelled in the UGC NET and JRF exams. Top performers like Sabyasachi Mohanty and Gitika Dutt shared their journey and preparation strategies. The event highlighted the students' perseverance and the support from families and educators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 23-02-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 16:34 IST
PhysicsWallah Honors Top Achievers in UGC NET and JRF Exams
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Noida, 23 February 2026: Education company PhysicsWallah (PW) celebrated the achievements of students who succeeded in the UGC NET and JRF exams conducted in December 2025. The ceremony took place following the results announcement earlier this month.

The event acknowledged the academic excellence and dedication of students, alongside the vital support of families and teachers. Among the standout performers were Sabyasachi Mohanty in Education, Gitika Dutt in Economics, and Mansi Pokhriyal in Sociology, all achieving a 99.98 percentile.

PW's felicitation ceremony was also an opportunity for students to gain insights through mock interview sessions, preparing them for future challenges. Atul Kumar, CEO of PW Online, emphasized the importance of these exams in shaping India's future educators and researchers and commended the hard work and persistence of students and their families.

