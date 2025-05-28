Left Menu

Justice Department Sues North Carolina Over Voter Registration Records

The Trump administration filed a lawsuit against North Carolina's election board for not ensuring voter registration records include required identifying numbers. The Department of Justice alleges the state violated federal law and seeks judicial intervention to ensure compliance. A newly Republican-majority board looks to address these issues before upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Releigh | Updated: 28-05-2025 09:38 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 09:38 IST
Justice Department Sues North Carolina Over Voter Registration Records
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Department of Justice has taken legal action against North Carolina's election board, alleging noncompliance with the Help America Vote Act's requirements for voter registration records. The lawsuit claims the state has failed to ensure applicants provide necessary identifying numbers, such as driver's license numbers or Social Security digits.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court, requests a plan for collecting these identifying numbers from voters lacking them. This move follows similar Republican efforts to address registration inaccuracies in the state leading up to the 2024 election. Federal law requires accurate voter rolls to prevent voting fraud, highlighted by Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon.

North Carolina's election board composition recently shifted to a Republican majority, potentially aligning with the Justice Department's objectives. Executive Director Sam Hayes acknowledged past documentation failures and emphasized a commitment to adhering to federal standards. With upcoming local elections, this issue remains a significant priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025