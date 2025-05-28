Justice Department Sues North Carolina Over Voter Registration Records

The Department of Justice has taken legal action against North Carolina's election board, alleging noncompliance with the Help America Vote Act's requirements for voter registration records. The lawsuit claims the state has failed to ensure applicants provide necessary identifying numbers, such as driver's license numbers or Social Security digits.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court, requests a plan for collecting these identifying numbers from voters lacking them. This move follows similar Republican efforts to address registration inaccuracies in the state leading up to the 2024 election. Federal law requires accurate voter rolls to prevent voting fraud, highlighted by Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon.

North Carolina's election board composition recently shifted to a Republican majority, potentially aligning with the Justice Department's objectives. Executive Director Sam Hayes acknowledged past documentation failures and emphasized a commitment to adhering to federal standards. With upcoming local elections, this issue remains a significant priority.

