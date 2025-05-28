Justice Department Sues North Carolina Over Voter Registration Records
The Trump administration filed a lawsuit against North Carolina's election board for not ensuring voter registration records include required identifying numbers. The Department of Justice alleges the state violated federal law and seeks judicial intervention to ensure compliance. A newly Republican-majority board looks to address these issues before upcoming elections.
The Department of Justice has taken legal action against North Carolina's election board, alleging noncompliance with the Help America Vote Act's requirements for voter registration records. The lawsuit claims the state has failed to ensure applicants provide necessary identifying numbers, such as driver's license numbers or Social Security digits.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court, requests a plan for collecting these identifying numbers from voters lacking them. This move follows similar Republican efforts to address registration inaccuracies in the state leading up to the 2024 election. Federal law requires accurate voter rolls to prevent voting fraud, highlighted by Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon.
North Carolina's election board composition recently shifted to a Republican majority, potentially aligning with the Justice Department's objectives. Executive Director Sam Hayes acknowledged past documentation failures and emphasized a commitment to adhering to federal standards. With upcoming local elections, this issue remains a significant priority.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Impact: Boeing Whistleblower's Family Settles Lawsuit
USDA Restores Climate Change Pages After Lawsuit
Family Drops Lawsuit Against Trump Administration Over Deportation Controversy
USDA Climate Webpages Restored After Lawsuit Victory
Major Entertainment Headlines: Lawsuits, Revivals, and Tragic Losses