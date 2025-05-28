Macron's Bold Move: France Weighs Recognition of Palestinian State

French President Emmanuel Macron is contemplating the recognition of a Palestinian state, a decision that experts caution could exacerbate existing divisions in the West. Such recognition, they argue, may need to be supported by additional strategies like sanctions to truly stir progress towards a peace deal with Israel.

This potential diplomatic shift is considered amid increasing violence in Gaza and the West Bank. If successful, France would become the first major Western power to officially recognize a Palestinian state, potentially influencing other European countries to follow suit. However, the move remains contentious.

The proposal comes ahead of a crucial United Nations conference co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia. Macron's strategic pivot highlights a sense of urgency in France, aiming to maintain momentum for a two-state solution. Diplomatic efforts continue as French officials assess conditions for the final decision.