Supreme Court Promotes Junior Lawyers During Summer Recess

The Supreme Court announced that senior lawyers should refrain from arguing cases during the summer recess to provide junior lawyers with opportunities. This decision is part of the newly amended Supreme Court Rules, 2024, that rebrand the vacation period as 'partial court working days.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 11:23 IST
The Supreme Court, on a significant note, has decided that senior lawyers should not argue cases during the summer recess, paving the way for junior lawyers to showcase their skills. This decision aims to provide emerging legal professionals with more courtroom opportunities.

A bench, including Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma, emphasized this point while addressing senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, and Neeraj Kishan Kaul. These advocates were linked to a case challenging an order from the National Company Law Tribunal.

In a move to modernize its operations, the Supreme Court renamed its summer vacations as 'partial court working days' under the newly amended Supreme Court Rules, 2024. Under this amendment, the court will have up to 95 working days during this period, starting from May 26, 2025, and concluding on July 14, 2025.

