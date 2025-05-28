Left Menu

Justice Served in Sensational Anna University Case: Biriyani Vendor Found Guilty

A Mahila Court found biriyani vendor A Gnanasekaran guilty in the Anna University student sexual assault case. Despite his plea for leniency, assisted by his status as a sole breadwinner, the prosecution sought maximum punishment. The verdict's announcement is set for June 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-05-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 11:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Mahila Court in Tamil Nadu has found biriyani vendor A Gnanasekaran guilty in the high-profile sexual assault case involving an Anna University student. The case has been a major focus of public attention, having caused a political stir due to Gnanasekaran's alleged links with the state's ruling party.

The court accepted the prosecution's comprehensive evidence, which included 11 charges corroborated by both documentary and forensic proofs. Despite Gnanasekaran's appeal for leniency as a sole family breadwinner, the prosecution insisted on the harshest possible sentence, emphasizing the severity of the charges.

The court is set to deliver the full sentence on June 2. The case, initially investigated by a special team due to procedural controversies, including an FIR leak, marks a significant point in Tamil Nadu's legal proceedings concerning sexual assault and political affiliations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

