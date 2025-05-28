Haryana CM Pushes for Pre-Monsoon Drain Cleaning Blitz
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has instructed deputy commissioners to prioritize drain cleaning before the monsoon season. He called for immediate scheduling and officer assignments to ensure completion by June 15. This directive is part of the broader flood protection strategies to avert potential waterlogging issues.
Superintending engineers have also been mandated to ensure a thorough cleanup in their respective areas. Expressing concerns over the slow pace of ongoing tasks, Saini insisted on setting clear deadlines to accelerate the processes.
In a bid to enhance flood protection measures, Saini reviewed the progress on broader strategies including the condition of de-watering pumps and targeted solutions for waterlogged areas. Additionally, he stressed the importance of recommendations from public representatives and panchayats in prioritizing flood protection works.
