Haryana CM Pushes for Pre-Monsoon Drain Cleaning Blitz

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has emphasized the urgent need for timely drain cleaning across districts, directing deputy commissioners to prioritize this task before the monsoon arrives. At a meeting with officials from the Irrigation and Water Resources and Public Health Engineering Departments, Saini urged for the completion of the cleaning operations by June 15.

Superintending engineers have also been mandated to ensure a thorough cleanup in their respective areas. Expressing concerns over the slow pace of ongoing tasks, Saini insisted on setting clear deadlines to accelerate the processes.

In a bid to enhance flood protection measures, Saini reviewed the progress on broader strategies including the condition of de-watering pumps and targeted solutions for waterlogged areas. Additionally, he stressed the importance of recommendations from public representatives and panchayats in prioritizing flood protection works.

